Syria issues new directives for modest swimwear on beaches

Syrian authorities have issued new directives to the public urging women to wear modest swimwear on public beaches, with a particular recommendation for “burkinis".

The new regulation, published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Tourism, comes six months after rebel forces retook the capital, led by new President Ahmad Al Shara, and overthrew the regime of longtime ruler Bashar Al Assad in December last year.

“Visitors to public beaches and pools, whether tourists or locals, are required to wear appropriate swimwear that takes into account public taste and the sensibilities of various segments of society,” Minister of Tourism Mazen Al Salhani said in a statement.

“More modest swimwear is required at public beaches and pools (burkinis or swimsuits that cover more of the body).”

It was also necessary when moving between places to “wear a beach cover-up or loose-fitting robe (for women) over swimsuits”, the statement added.

Men are required to wear shirts when not swimming under the new guidance, which said that “topless clothing is not permitted in public areas”.

“In public areas outside of beaches and pools, it is preferable to wear loose clothing, covering shoulders and knees, and avoid transparent or overly tight clothing,” said the statement.

The guidelines have been made in respective of “the requirements of public interest”.

The ministry said that “western swimwear” can be worn in resorts and hotels “classified as international and premium (four-star)” and on private beaches. It is only permitted if “appropriate behaviour is adhered to”.

Other establishments must adhere to the modesty rules.

The new regulations comes as the new Syrian government pushes to revive its tourism sector following the lifting of US sanctions in May.

Since the takeover of the new authorities, led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, decisions that could impact the freedoms of minorities and women have been under particular scrutiny.

