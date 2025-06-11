Podcasts

Trending Middle East

UK sanctions Israeli cabinet members and Zohran Mamdani's race for New York

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UK sanctioned two senior members of the Israeli Cabinet. Iran says it could strike back in the event of an Israeli attack. A candidate for New York City mayor could become the first Muslim to hold the office.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israeli hardliners Ben-Gvir and Smotrich targeted in UK-led sanctions

Iran warns Israel it has intelligence to respond to an attack on nuclear sites

Could Zohran Mamdani become New York City's first Muslim mayor?

This episode features Thomas Harding, Security and Policy Editor; Hadya AlAlawi, Assistant Foreign Editor, and Cody Combs, Technology Policy Editor.

Three ways to limit your social media use

Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online.

1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration.

2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 

3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

It Was Just an Accident

Director: Jafar Panahi

Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr

Rating: 4/5

Updated: June 11, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

Pro-Palestine protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London urge the UK government to sanction Israel over the Gaza conflict. On June 10, the UK did just that, with targets including two Israeli Cabinet ministers who live in illegal settlements. Bloomberg

UK sanctions Israeli cabinet members and Zohran Mamdani's race for New York

Etihad A321LR. Photo: Etihad Airways

Middle East aviation takes off

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks during a press conference at the IAEA headquarters of the United Nations in Vienna. EPA

Iran's 'undeclared' nuclear sites and Israel-backed groups in Gaza

A flag march in Gent, Belgium, in solidarity with Palestinians. AFP

Will Europe’s shift on Israel’s war in Gaza change anything?

More podcasts

