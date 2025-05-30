Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel approves more settlements and Saudi Arabia tightens Hajj security

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel has approved 22 more settlements in the occupied West Bank. Authorities in Saudi Arabia are making arrests for abetting unauthorised pilgrimages this Hajj season. Syria has signed billions of dollars worth of energy deals with international companies led by the Qatari UCC Holding.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel approves 22 West Bank settlements in major blow to prospect of Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia arrests 26 people for transporting illegal Hajj pilgrims

Syria signs $7bn Qatari-led deal to double power supply

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, and Nada Maucourant Atallah, Beirut Correspondent.

Who has been sanctioned?

Daniella Weiss and Nachala
Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts.

Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure
Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts.

Zohar Sabah
Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat.

Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm
These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Updated: May 30, 2025, 3:49 AM
Podcast

