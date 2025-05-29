Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel attacks Yemen; broadcaster Morgan speaks out on Gaza

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel launched strikes on Yemen on Wednesday, a day after Houthi rebels fired missiles towards it. Pro-government militias have killed six people in an attack on a tribal farming community in Syria. British broadcaster Piers Morgan has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow international journalists into Gaza, and Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says normalisation with Israel is conditional on Palestinian statehood.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Six killed in attack by pro-government militias on tribal area in Syria's north-east

Piers Morgan urges Benjamin Netanyahu to let journalists into Gaza to ‘establish the truth’

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent, and Foreign Editor Mohamad Ali Harisi.

Podcast

More Episodes

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Sanaa airport in Yemen. Photo: Sanaa Airport

Israel attacks Yemen; broadcaster Morgan speaks out on Gaza

Palestinians seeking food gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, on May 27. Reuters

Controversial aid group begins deliveries in Gaza and ceasefire talks falter

AI is ushering in a new era, and not just a new era in tech. Reuters

Stargate UAE: What does it mean for the future of AI?

Syrian pound notes stacked up at the central bank in Damascus. AFP

Syria plans to reshape economy, and Jerusalem Day sparks violence

