Israel attacks Yemen; broadcaster Morgan speaks out on Gaza

Israel launched strikes on Yemen on Wednesday, a day after Houthi rebels fired missiles towards it. Pro-government militias have killed six people in an attack on a tribal farming community in Syria. British broadcaster Piers Morgan has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow international journalists into Gaza, and Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says normalisation with Israel is conditional on Palestinian statehood.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike
Six killed in attack by pro-government militias on tribal area in Syria's north-east
Piers Morgan urges Benjamin Netanyahu to let journalists into Gaza to ‘establish the truth’
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent, and Foreign Editor Mohamad Ali Harisi.
The burning issue
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
