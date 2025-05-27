Syria plans to reshape economy, and Jerusalem Day sparks Israeli violence

Syria is about to overhaul its financial system. Palestinian residents, activists and journalists were the targets of attacks by extremist Israelis in Jerusalem yesterday. Nuclear talks between the US and Iran appear to have reached a stalemate, but are expected to continue.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Golden window: Syria to overhaul financial system after sanctions relief, says central bank chief

Palestinians brace for show of Israeli ultranationalism on Jerusalem Day

Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir breaches Al Aqsa Mosque compound on 'Jerusalem Day'

Iran 'won't die of hunger' if US nuclear talks fail, President says

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Hadya AlAlawi, Assistant Foreign Editor.