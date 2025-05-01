Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel strikes Syria and 100 days since Jenin operation

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 01, 2025

Israel is on the offensive in a move it claims it made on behalf of the Druze in Syria. The UAE says it has thwarted a plot to smuggle weapons and military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces, which is fighting a bloody civil war against paramilitaries. It’s been just over 100 days of an unprecedented Israeli invasion of Jenin’s refugee camp in the West Bank.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel carried out warning strike on 'extremists' preparing to attack Druze in Syria, Netanyahu says

Palestinian Authority shake-up faces widespread disdain in West Bank

This episode features Hadya Al Alawi, assistant foreign editor; Ali Al Shouk, senior news reporter; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent.

Updated: May 01, 2025, 2:00 AM

