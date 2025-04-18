Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Iraq's path to recovery and high-tech medicine in the UAE

Ban Barkawi gives a round-up of today’s trends

Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

April 18, 2025

Iraq is finally crossing the bridge from violence to influence, the country’s top UN official has said. EU officials are working to combat rising anti-Muslim sentiment, a senior anti-discrimination official told The National. The UAE has gathered the genetic data of more than 800,000 Emiratis in a major advance in diagnosing conditions at an early stage.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Iraq finally crossed bridge from violence to influence, country’s top UN official says

EU anti-Muslim hatred official says states must combat online abuse

Personalised medicine a step closer as 800,000 Emiratis contribute to genome programme

This episode features Lizzie Porter and Chris Maxwell.

Updated: April 18, 2025, 2:00 AM

