Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Jordan foils 'plot' against kingdom and Israeli medics refuse to serve

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Apple PodcastsSpotifyYoutubePodbean
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 16, 2025

Jordan said on Tuesday it thwarted plots that threatened its national security, detaining 16 people on charges that included manufacturing and importing rockets illegally and the possession of explosives. Israeli medics are refusing to serve in Gaza. Judicial officials in Turkey have rejected an appeal seeking the release of former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu pending the outcome of his corruption trial.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Jordan arrests 16 over drone and missile 'plot' against kingdom

Israeli medics refuse to serve in Gaza in anger over war aims

Turkish court rejects appeal seeking release of former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

April 16, 2025

