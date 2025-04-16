Jordan foils 'plot' against kingdom and Israeli medics refuse to serve

Jordan said on Tuesday it thwarted plots that threatened its national security, detaining 16 people on charges that included manufacturing and importing rockets illegally and the possession of explosives. Israeli medics are refusing to serve in Gaza. Judicial officials in Turkey have rejected an appeal seeking the release of former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu pending the outcome of his corruption trial.
On this episode of Trending Middle East:
Jordan arrests 16 over drone and missile 'plot' against kingdom
Israeli medics refuse to serve in Gaza in anger over war aims
Turkish court rejects appeal seeking release of former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.
The biog
Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks.
Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books
Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella
Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"
