Iran responds to US threats and Israel orders evictions

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 01, 2025

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of “firm retaliation” for any aggression from the US. After performing Eid prayers across Egypt on Monday, thousands of citizens gathered outside mosques and places of worship to protest against the US plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza. The Israeli military has meanwhile issued eviction orders covering most of Rafah in the south of the strip.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

'There will be bombing,' Trump tells Iran if it fails to reach nuclear deal

Netanyahu vows to implement 'the Trump plan' by evicting Gazans

Latest: Israeli military issues eviction orders for most of Rafah

This episode features Aveen Karim, Assistant Foreign Editor.

On Women's Day
