A settler attack on Oscar-winning Palestinian film director and Iranian commander visits Iraq

Witnesses have spoken to The National about what they saw after Monday’s attack on Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land. Iran’s top military commander Esmail Qaani visited Iraq last week to help maintain the unofficial truce between militant groups and the US after the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli shelling in southern Syria has killed at least four civilians, despite EU warnings.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Witnesses describe settler attack on Oscar-winning Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal
Iranian commander visits Iraq to preserve truce with US before potential landmark talks
Israeli attack kills four in southern Syria despite EU warning
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.
