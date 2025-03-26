Podcasts

Trending Middle East

A settler attack on Oscar-winning Palestinian film director and Iranian commander visits Iraq

Yasmeen Altaji with a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

March 26, 2025

Witnesses have spoken to The National about what they saw after Monday’s attack on Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land. Iran’s top military commander Esmail Qaani visited Iraq last week to help maintain the unofficial truce between militant groups and the US after the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli shelling in southern Syria has killed at least four civilians, despite EU warnings.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Witnesses describe settler attack on Oscar-winning Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal

Iranian commander visits Iraq to preserve truce with US before potential landmark talks

Israeli attack kills four in southern Syria despite EU warning

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.

Updated: March 26, 2025, 2:00 AM

