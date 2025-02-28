PKK leader Ocalan calls for group to disband and Nvidia beats revenue forecasts - Trending

The leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) Abdullah Ocalan made a historic call for the group to lay down arms and disband. Meanwhile, escalating violence in Jenin and Tulkarm has displaced 40,000 Palestinians, recalling decades-old military operations and adding to Gaza's destruction, with more than 48,300 dead. Nvidia beats forecasts for its latest quarterly results.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan calls on Kurdish group to disarm and dissolve
Israel's 'Gazafication' of West Bank forcing 'largest displacement since 1967'
Jenin’s devastation recalls darkest chapter of violence in occupied West Bank
Nvidia posts record quarterly revenue and projects strong outlook
This episode features Robert Tollast, military affairs reporter and Greg Tanner, head of multimedia.
