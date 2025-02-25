Podcasts

Syrian National Dialogue and President Sheikh Mohamed in Italy

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

February 25, 2025

The main session of the Syrian National Dialogue is set to take place today, while President Sheikh Mohamed says the UAE is "keen to push forward" relations with Italy. This week also marks the third anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE 'keen to push forward' relations with Italy

Macron and Starmer to plead with Trump for European inclusion in Ukraine peace talks

This episode features Jordan correspondent Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Assistant News Editor Patrick Ryan.

The specs

Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors

Power: 480kW

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000)

On sale: Now

Asia Cup Qualifier

Final
UAE v Hong Kong

TV:
Live on OSN Cricket HD. Coverage starts at 5.30am

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna

Rating: 1/5

Guide to intelligent investing
Investing success often hinges on discipline and perspective. As markets fluctuate, remember these guiding principles:
  • Stay invested: Time in the market, not timing the market, is critical to long-term gains.
  • Rational thinking: Breathe and avoid emotional decision-making; let logic and planning guide your actions.
  • Strategic patience: Understand why you’re investing and allow time for your strategies to unfold.
 
 
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Almnssa
Started: August 2020
Founder: Areej Selmi
Based: Gaza
Sectors: Internet, e-commerce
Investments: Grants/private funding
On Women's Day
Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Updated: February 25, 2025, 2:00 AM

Middle East Today

