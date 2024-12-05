Rights group accuses Israel of genocide and Trump nominates crypto advocate - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
Amnesty International has published a report presenting what it calls “unequivocal” evidence Israel is committing genocidal acts.
The human rights group’s investigation claims that Israel has committed three of the five acts prohibited under the genocide convention – killings, causing serious bodily or mental harm and “deliberately inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction”.
Meanwhile, the UAE has provided a new batch of modern, fully equipped ambulances to hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The ambulances feature advanced medical technology and were supplied after the widespread destruction and malfunction of similar vehicles within the strip, state news agency Wam reported.
As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, this initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting the healthcare sector in the enclave.
Donald Trump nominated cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to run the Securities and Exchange Commission – a move considered a major win for digital assets.
Mr Atkins has served on the board of advisers for the Digital Chambers Token Alliance, a crypto advisory group, since 2017. Just hours after the announcement, Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time on Thursday morning, marking a historic milestone as Mr Trump takes steps in favour of cryptocurrency.
