Rights group accuses Israel of genocide and Trump nominates crypto advocate - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Amnesty International has published a report presenting what it calls “unequivocal” evidence Israel is committing genocidal acts.

The human rights group’s investigation claims that Israel has committed three of the five acts prohibited under the genocide convention – killings, causing serious bodily or mental harm and “deliberately inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction”.

Meanwhile, the UAE has provided a new batch of modern, fully equipped ambulances to hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The ambulances feature advanced medical technology and were supplied after the widespread destruction and malfunction of similar vehicles within the strip, state news agency Wam reported.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, this initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting the healthcare sector in the enclave.

Donald Trump nominated cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to run the Securities and Exchange Commission – a move considered a major win for digital assets.

Mr Atkins has served on the board of advisers for the Digital Chambers Token Alliance, a crypto advisory group, since 2017. Just hours after the announcement, Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time on Thursday morning, marking a historic milestone as Mr Trump takes steps in favour of cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg

Real Madrid (2) v Bayern Munich (1)

Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

When: 10.45pm, Tuesday

Watch Live: beIN Sports HD

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

