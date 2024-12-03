Israel strikes Lebanon and US monitors Syria - Trending

Podcasts

December 03, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel launched a wave of air strikes at southern Lebanon overnight after Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israel on Monday. The exchange raises fears that the truce agreement is crumbling. France has reportedly recorded 52 Israeli violations of the truce since the ceasefire began.

The US is in a wait-and-see mode over Syria as extremist rebels challenge the Al Assad government. About 900 US troops are stationed there and an official told The National that the situation represents a “perfect storm” of unpredictability.

President Sheikh Mohamed has led tributes to the country, its citizens and residents on Eid Al Etihad. “To the people of the UAE. On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we take pride in the UAE and its people, both citizens and residents,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

The holiday marks the country’s founding.

Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

