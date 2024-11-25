Arrests made in Zvi Kogan case and Israeli strikes on Beirut suburbs - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
The UAE Ministry of Interior on Sunday said that three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Moldovan citizen Zvi Kogan.
The ministry said the arrests were made “in record time” and that details of the incident will be made public after investigations are concluded.
It said that after receiving a missing-persons report from the victim’s family, authorities sent search and investigation teams who discovered his body.
The location of the body and cause of death have not been disclosed.
The Israeli military on Sunday said Hezbollah launched 250 projectiles into Israeli territory from Lebanon throughout the day. Air raid sirens sounded in the country's north and centre.
Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed six Israeli tanks in Lebanon's southern border area the same day.
A record 278,000 people took over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning as part of the sixth annual Dubai Run. The event was led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
The 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road was temporarily closed to traffic to allow participants to take part.
