Bekaa survivors describe horrors, Israel appears to threaten new Hezbollah leader - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Survivors of Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley have described bodies burnt beyond recognition and scorched land all around.

When The National visited a hospital in Shmustar, children were being treated for shrapnel wounds and burns after overnight strikes on Tuesday. Ali Allam, the hospital director, said medics treated more than 630 wounded.

Israel has claimed Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, will not remain in place “for long” in an apparent threat to the cleric, who is believed to be in Iran.

The appointment was announced yesterday. He had served as Hezbollah's deputy leader before his promotion to replace the assassinated former head, Hassan Nasrallah. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the new leadership would “strengthen” the resistance against Israel.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, started an official visit to Singapore on Tuesday. He held talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, making several agreements in AI, education and renewable energy to strengthen co-operation between the two countries.

