Israel bans UNRWA and strikes kill 60 in Lebanon - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel has passed legislation to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, defying international pressure.

The parliament passed laws prohibiting UNRWA from operation in the country. The agency serves six million Palestinian refugees across the occupied territories and the Middle East.

Seven of Israel’s allies, including Britain, France and Germany, warned of the “devastating” effects of passing the legislation. The new law bans all UNRWA activities and services on Israeli soil and is set to take effect in three months. It could collapse humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed 60 people and wounded 58 on Monday in the Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa region.

The Nationals' correspondents reported multiple strikes, and witnesses said strikes intensified later. Lebanon’s civil defence also reported several fires caused by shelling in the area.

South Africa filed what it says is evidence to uphold its claim of Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza.

The country filed a 500-page submission to the International Court of Justice. The document is known as The Memorial. It’s said to also contain evidence of Israel’s use of “starvation as a weapon of war” and its limits on access to aid.

