Seven killed in attack in Turkey and US expresses concern over targeting of Lebanon army - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
Seven people were killed, including two assailants, after what Turkey is calling a “terrorist attack” outside the premises of a Turkish defence company in Ankara on Wednesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin both called it a terrorist attack.
No group has claimed responsibility, but Turkish officials blame the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Israeli strikes in Lebanon continued overnight. The US, meanwhile, expressed concern to Israel about reported strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday that Washington had deep concerns about reports of strikes against the Lebanese army.
The Pentagon said Mr Austin also urged Mr Gallant to make sure Israel takes steps to protect the safety and security of the Lebanese army and the UN peacekeeping mission there.
President Sheikh Mohamed yesterday held talks with a number of world leaders at the Brics summit in Russia, including his first meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Talks centred on efforts to advance international co-operation across economy, trade and development. The leaders emphasised the importance of fostering partnerships to drive progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed said: “Through its membership in Brics, the UAE works resolutely with member states to achieve a more stable and prosperous future for all.”
