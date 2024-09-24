US-UAE ties and Israeli assault on Lebanon - Trending

Podcasts

US-UAE ties and Israeli assault on Lebanon

Yasmeen Altaji

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 24, 2024

The US and UAE announced deepening co-operation across many sectors on Monday after a historic meeting between President Sheikh Mohamed and US President Joe Biden at the White House.

In a statement, the two leaders called for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, and reaffirmed their countries' enduring strategic and defence partnership.

Israel’s aerial assault on Lebanon has killed hundreds and injured almost 2,000. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated significantly on Monday as Hezbollah also fired rockets into Israel. Ten missiles reached the occupied West Bank, with no reported injuries.

The international community has voiced deep concern over Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

France requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting, while British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was “deeply alarmed” by the exchange of rocket fire and the resulting civilian casualties in Lebanon.

[SOUNDBITE]

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell has described the situation as approaching a “full-fledged war”.

September 24, 2024

