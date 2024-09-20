Nasrallah vows retaliation and Delta suspends flights to Israel - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has accused Israel of "terrorist attacks" following a series of wireless device explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a speech yesterday, he acknowledged a major blow to the group and said the attacks targeted "5,000 people in two minutes".
[SOUNDBITE]
"The only path forward is to stop the aggression and war on the people of Gaza and the Gaza Strip, and consequently on the West Bank,” Mr Nasrallah said. The two explosions killed 37 and maimed thousands.
Mr Nasrallah said Hezbollah was ready to face and defeat any Israeli invasion of south Lebanon.
Delta Air Lines is suspending all flights between New York and Tel Aviv until the end of the year. It joins a list of airlines cancelling routes in response to what the company called “ongoing conflict in the region”.
And the latest iPhone has been launched in the UAE. Tight security and crowd control measures were in place at stores ahead of the launch. Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 earlier this month.
