Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said withdrawing from the Salah Al Din corridor, also known as the Philadelphi corridor, would be a red line.

Mr Netanyahu pledged to remain in the area between Gaza and Egypt, stating that the October 7 attack provided his army with the “legitimacy” it sought to control the vital corridor. His stance contradicts what US officials have stated about Israel agreeing to remove troops from the Salah Al Din area and could be deal-breaker for a ceasefire in the enclave that could potentially free Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Former Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh is facing embezzlement charges. The Lebanese judiciary has pressed charges of financial crimes against Mr Salameh.

He was arrested Tuesday. Mr Salameh is under investigation in Lebanon in two separate cases involving alleged embezzlement from the Lebanon central bank, Banque Du Liban.

At least four have been killed in a school shooting in the US state of Georgia. Two pupils, 14, and two teachers were killed at Apalachee High School. A 14-year-old has been arrested.

Match info Liverpool 3

Hoedt (10' og), Matip (21'), Salah (45 3') Southampton 0

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

