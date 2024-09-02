Israeli union strikes and Salah scores for Liverpool - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
An Israeli union is on strike after six hostages were found dead in Gaza.
Israel's National Labour Union has declared a general strike over the government's failure to secure the release of hostages from Gaza.
The one-day strike began at 6am on Monday.
The day before, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asked the attorney general to submit a request to courts to halt the strike.
And Mohamed Salah has suggested that this season could be his final year at Liverpool.
Salah scored the third goal in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, an astronaut stuck in space aboard the Boeing Starliner reported a “strange noise” coming from the spacecraft.
Butch Wilmore radioed Mission Control at Johnson Space Centre in Houston in a recorded call:
[SOUNDBITE]
The Starliner is set to return to Earth on autopilot with a touchdown in the New Mexico desert.
