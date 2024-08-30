Israel agrees to 'staggered pauses' in Gaza and Egypt arms Somalia -Trending

Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel agrees to 'staggered pauses' in Gaza and Egypt arms Somalia

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's trends

The National

August 30, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel has agreed to “staggered pauses” in fighting in Gaza, so health workers can give the polio vaccine to Palestinian children.

A World Health Organisation representative said the vaccination campaign will begin on Sunday.

[SOUNDBITE]

The disease has re-emerged in the Palestinian enclave after 25 years without a single case, as vaccination rates have plunged since the start of the Israel-Gaza war last October.

Meanwhile, Egypt has sent special forces and arms to Somalia.

The move has alarmed neighbouring Ethiopia, which is at odds with Egypt.

Somalia and Egypt have forged closer relations since landlocked Ethiopia signed a preliminary deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year. Somalia has called it a threat to its sovereignty.

At the centre of this tension is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt – one of the world’s driest nations – says threatens its existence.

A federal judge in Brazil has threatened to suspend X in the coming hours if Elon Musk doesn’t comply with one of his orders.

The social media platform must replace a company representative in Brazil whom X removed on the grounds that the judge had threatened her with arrest.

It’s the latest in a feud between the two over complying with legal orders to block accounts accused of spreading “fake news” and hate messages.

Updated: August 30, 2024, 6:50 AM