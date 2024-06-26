Sudan's former prime minister warns of starvation and Kenyan parliament stormed – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sudan's former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok warns that more people could die from “starvation than bullets”.

Legislators flee as thousands of Kenyans storm parliament during a protest against a proposed tax bill and burn part of the building, drawing fire from police.

The Paris Olympics are a month away and athletes from the Mena region continue to secure their spots in the Games that will start on July 26.