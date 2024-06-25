Kenyan police shoot protesters as they storm parliament

At least five people have been killed and dozens more wounded in Kenya after police opened fire on protesters on Tuesday.

Images showed bodies lying in the streets and people who appeared to be severely injured being helped.

Demonstrators were marching on the Kenyan Parliament to protest against new legislation to raise taxes.

The protests began in a carnival-like atmosphere but turned violent when some demonstrators managed to break through police lines and storm the parliament compound, parts of which appeared to have been set on fire.

Police initially opened fire with tear gas and water cannon.

Rights groups said the police then opened fire with live ammunition, killing at least five.

Kenyan police and security personnel armed with guns outside the parliament building. AFP

The Kenya Human Rights Commission shared a video of officers shooting at protesters and said they would be held to account.

The death toll appears likely to rise. A paramedic, Vivian Achista, told Reuters at least 10 people had been shot dead.

President William Ruto was attending an African Union retreat and was not in the capital on Tuesday. The government did not issue an immediate comment.

Protests and clashes also took place in other cities and towns across the country, with many calling for Mr Ruto to quit office as well as voicing their opposition to the tax rises.

Protesters tried to storm the State House in the western city of Nakuru, a witness said.

They also burnt ruling party offices in Embu in central Kenya, the Nation newspaper reported.

Citizen TV showed footage from Nyeri in central Kenya with police confronting protesters in the streets.

The demonstration against Kenya's proposed finance bill in Nairobi on June 25 was initially peaceful. Reuters

In Nairobi, people chanted "Ruto must go" and crowds sang in Swahili: "All can be possible without Ruto." Music played from loudspeakers and protesters waved Kenyan flags and blew whistles in the few hours before the violence escalated.

They are opposed to a finance bill that was approved by parliament, which aims to raise an additional $2.7 billion in taxes.

Mr Ruto won an election almost two years ago on a platform of championing Kenya's working poor, but has been caught between the competing demands of lenders such as the International Monetary Fund, which is urging the government to cut deficits to obtain more funding, and a hard-pressed population.

The country is heavily indebted, with interested payments alone consuming 37 per cent of annual revenue.

Kenyans have been struggling to cope with several economic shocks caused by the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, two consecutive years of droughts and depreciation of the currency.

Protesters scatter as police fire water cannon in Nairobi. AP

Opposition leader Raila Odinga called for the Finance Bill to be immediately and unconditionally withdrawn to make way for dialogue.

"I am disturbed at the murders, arrests, detentions and surveillance being perpetrated by police on boys and girls who are only seeking to be heard over taxation policies that are stealing both their present and future," he said in a statement.

The government has already made some concessions, promising to scrap proposed new taxes on bread, cooking oil, car ownership and financial transactions.

An 18-year-old protester told Reuters they would not back down.

"They are budgeting for corruption," said Hussein Ali. "We won't relent. It's the government that is going to back off. Not us."

- Agencies contributed to this report