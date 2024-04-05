Biden gives Netanyahu Gaza warning, McDonald’s to buy back Israel restaurants - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, US President Joe Biden tells Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington's policy on Gaza will change unless Israel takes steps to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Fast food company McDonald's is to buy back all of its Israeli restaurants from a franchisee that sparked a boycott of the brand amid the war in Gaza.

India has charged nine Somali men with hijacking an Iranian fishing vessel last month. The boat was carrying a crew of 23 Pakistani citizens.