US policy on Gaza will change if Israel fails to protect civilians, Biden tells Netanyahu

President Joe Biden on Thursday told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US policy will change towards Gaza unless Israel immediately takes concrete steps to address the humanitarian crisis there.

The comments, which followed an Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, mark the first meaningful shift in rhetoric from the Biden administration since Israel launched its war in Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

During a phone call between Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu, the US President “emphasised that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable”, the White House said in a readout.

“He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers,” it added.

“He made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”

Mr Biden also reiterated demands for an immediate ceasefire.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, said that humanitarian conditions in Gaza “are woefully insufficient and unacceptable”.

He described Monday's strike on World Central Kitchen aid workers as “horrific”.

It “was not the first such incident” he added, but “it must be the last”.

“If we lose that reverence for human life, we risk becoming indistinguishable from those we confront.”

Mr Blinken rebuffed accusations that he had not expressed enough outrage in the immediate aftermath of the strike and make clear that he condemned the killing of the aid workers.

At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked for more details on how the Biden administration might change course with Israel.

"What we want to see are some real changes on the Israeli side. If we don't see changes from their side, there'll have to be changes from our side but I won't predict what that to look like," he said, noting that the US expects to see changes within "hours and days".

Mr Biden's call to Mr Netanyahu came as Israel is on high alert after Iran vowed to retaliate for an Israeli attack on the country's embassy in Syria that killed several Iranian generals.

The Israeli military said it had halted leave for all combat units on Thursday based on the "situational assessment" as it braced for a potential attack by Iran or one of its allied militias.

On Wednesday, the military said it had drafted reservists to boost its aerial defences. Tel Aviv residents said on Thursday that GPS services had been disrupted, an apparent measure meant to ward off guided missiles.

Tehran has vowed revenge for the killing of two of its generals along with five military advisers in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus on Monday.