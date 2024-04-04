Nine Somali men to face trial in India over hijacking of Iranian fishing vessel

Nine Somali men accused of hijacking an Iranian fishing vessel last month will face trial in Mumbai, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday, less than two weeks after detaining dozens of pirates.

The Indian Navy has been deployed in the Indian Ocean and surrounding areas following an increase in piracy.

Special commandos of the Navy had launched an anti-piracy operation on March 29 after pirates hijacked the Al Kambar vessel about 90 nautical miles south-west off Socotra in the Indian Ocean.

The pirates were reportedly carrying AK-47 rifles, hand grenades and rocket launchers. They took 23 members of a Pakistani crew hostage.

The pirates surrendered to Indian Navy commandos after an operation lasting twelve hours and were transported to the Indian coastal city of Mumbai.

The men were then handed over to the Mumbai police, the Indian Navy said on X after arriving in India on April 3.

“Robust actions by Indian Navy ships Trishul and Sumedha during anti-piracy operations East of Somalia on March 29 had resulted in successful rescue of FV Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals. All nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended for further transit to India,” the Indian Navy said.

It added that they used “intensive coercive tactical measures after which the pirates surrendered”.

India detained dozens of pirates from the Indian Ocean region. Photo: Indian Navy

The Navy said that all the men were arrested under India’s anti-piracy law, the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, which allows New Delhi to capture pirates and prosecute them for crimes in India.

If found guilty, the stringent law carries life imprisonment and even death penalty for the convicts.

“INS Trishul arrived [in] Mumbai on April 2 and handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action in accordance with Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022,” the Indian Navy said.

The Navy said they had cleared the vessel and provided medical aid to the Pakistani crew before allowing it to continue with fishing activities.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that the Navy has brought alleged Somali pirates to Mumbai for prosecution.

It had brought 35 Somalian pirates to Mumbai on March 23 to face trial on charges of hijacking after they had captured a Malta-flagged bulk cargo vessel in the Arabian Sea along with its crew of 17 sailors in December.

During the 40-hour operation, Indian troops intercepted the hijacked ship about 482km east of Somalia.

The Indian Navy last month had said that it has deployed ten warships along with surveillance aircraft, sea guardian drones and a significant number of people to undertake anti-piracy and anti-drone operations in the Arabian Sea and adjoining areas amid the spate of attempted hijackings in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and Red Sea.