Netanyahu recovering after surgery, Erdogan defeated by opposition party - Trending

On today’s episode, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be recovering after surgery for a hernia.

The Turkish opposition clinched a surprise win, securing mayorships in Istanbul and Ankara after their victory in local elections, dealing a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party.

UAE public sector employees will enjoy a week-long holiday for Eid Al Fitr – with nine days off including weekends.