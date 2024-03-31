Eid Al Fitr 2024: Week-long holiday announced for public sector

The UAE has announced a week-long holiday for the public sector to mark Eid Al Fitr.

The UAE Cabinet mandated that federal government staff would be given paid leave from Monday to Sunday, April 8 to 14.

Work will resume on Monday, April 15, the UAE Media Office reported on Sunday evening.

The decision means government employees will enjoy a break of up to nine days, when including the weekends on either side of the announced holiday.

Eid’s exact start date will be confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee.

The Eid holiday for the private sector is expected to be announced imminently.

Federal government and private sector workers are typically afforded the same number of holiday dates per year.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims.

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts to loved ones and charitable donations.

Many people take advantage of the extended break from work to travel overseas or take short trips within the region.

It is also an opportunity to buy new clothes to usher in the religious holiday.

