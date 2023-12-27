US shoots down Houthi drones and missiles, UN appoints relief co-ordinator - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the US said it has shot down several drones and missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The UN has announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag as co-ordinator to oversee humanitarian relief shipments into Gaza.

Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", has been found dead.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo led the defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nasr to a 5-2 victory over rivals Al-Ittihad, on Tuesday.