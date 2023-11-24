Temporary truce in Gaza, Pope refers to the war as 'terrorism' - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

A temporary truce in Gaza began on Friday, with a list of hostages to be released handed over to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.

Pope Francis said the violence between Israel and Hamas had gone beyond war to become "terrorism".

Israeli newspaper Haaretz could face sanctions from the country's government after the Communications Minister proposed action, days after the outlet reported that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on festival-goers during the Hamas attack on October 7.

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly admitted he used “unparliamentary” language to describe a Labour MP.