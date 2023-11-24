LATEST UPDATES
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Temporary truce due to start this morning

Israel confirms it has received list of names of hostages to be released as bombardment in Gaza Strip continues

  • Qatar and Hamas say truce to start on Friday at 7am
  • Israel confirms it has received list of names to be released from Gaza
  • War rages on as Israel hits 300 targets in Gaza Strip
  • Gaza Health Ministry to stop coordination with UN after Al Shifa arrest
  • Israel striking Lebanon after 35 rockets launched
  • More than 14,500 killed in Gaza Strip since start of conflict
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke ammunition fired by Israeli troops near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. AFP

Updated: November 24, 2023, 4:35 AM