Israel-Gaza war live: Temporary truce due to start this morning

<p>Mediator Qatar has said the temporary truce in Gaza will start on Friday at 7am and lists of civilians to be released have been handed over to Israel's intelligence agency Mossad.</p><p>A first group of 13 Israeli women and child <span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">hostages </span>will be released on Friday at 4pm, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.</p><p>Humanitarian aid will start flowing as soon as the pause begins, the ministry said.</p><p>Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, confirmed the pause will begin on Friday at 7am and last for four days.</p><p>The temporary truce will see the cessation of all fighting by its military wing Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, the Palestinian resistance and Israel, the group said.</p><p>It said Israeli aircraft would stop flying in the southern Gaza Strip, and will stop flying for six hours a day from 10am to 4pm over Gaza city and northern Gaza.</p><p>Three Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, will be released for every Israeli prisoner, it said.</p><p>Over the four days, 50 Israeli hostages – women and children under the age of 19 – will be released and 200 to 300 aid lorries, eight carrying fuel and cooking gas, will enter the enclave.</p> <iframe width="200" height="113" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iR_GNlOS5l4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen title="Israel-Gaza four-day truce to begin on November 24, says Qatar"></iframe>