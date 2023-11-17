Telecom services in Gaza down, Gazans are facing starvation - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

All telecom services in the Gaza Strip have gone down as all energy sources sustaining the network have been depleted, Gaza's main telecommunications companies have said.

The UN's World Food Programme has warned that people in Gaza are facing starvation because food and water have become “practically non-existent”.

Abu Dhabi has inaugurated one of the world's largest single-site solar projects ahead of Cop28, as part of the country’s net-zero drive.

The UAE government has urged the private sector to allow flexible working on Friday as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the country.