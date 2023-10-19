Rafah crossing to open, global anger over Al Ahli Arab Hospital bombing - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

US President Joe Biden said that he has spoken to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and he has agreed to open the Rafah border crossing to allow about 20 lorries carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The targeting of Al Ahli Arab Hospital by an Israeli strike has stoked anger across the international community over the bloodshed in Gaza, which is home to 2.2 million people.

Protests around the world continue as thousands march to protest the hospital attack in Gaza.

President Sheikh Mohamed has discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.