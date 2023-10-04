First female Emirati to embark on space mission, Kevin McCarthy ousted - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

The first Emirati female astronaut, Nora Al Matrooshi will embark on a space mission after her graduation in 2024.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was removed from his position after a mutiny by hard-right members of his own Republican Party.

French authorities are battling the plague of infestations which hit Paris and other cities in recent days, raising questions about health and safety ahead of next year's Olympic Games.

Al Hilal’s star Neymar scored his first goal in the Asian Champions League.