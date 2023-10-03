Kevin McCarthy faces vote to remove him as US House Speaker

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will face a vote on Tuesday that could lead to him being stripped of his gavel by his own Republican Party after less than a year on the job.

The vote is the latest example of dysfunction in the US House of Representatives, which the Republicans came to narrowly control after last year's midterm elections.

Mr McCarthy is effectively being held hostage by a group of about 20 far-right Republicans who accuse him of working too much with President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Matt Gaetz, a leading member of the group known as the Freedom Caucus, introduced the motion to force a vote on Mr McCarthy's removal in protest against the passage of a last-minute spending bill that averted a government shutdown. The caucus was furious the bill did not do enough to curb government spending.

“Kevin McCarthy, at one point or another, has lied to all of us,” Mr Gaetz told ABC News.

The Freedom Caucus also opposes sending more support to Ukraine, saying the money would be better spent in the US battling illegal immigration.

The Republicans controls the House by a 221-212 majority and it would take as few as five party defections to threaten Mr McCarthy's hold on power, assuming all Democrats vote against him, which seems likely.

But the Speaker is so far projecting confidence ahead of Tuesday's vote, accusing his party's far-right bloc of weakening the Republican-led House.

“If 98 per cent of the conference wants you to be Speaker but you create a Congress where four people can determine if they work with the other side, how strong is the continuity of your government itself?” Mr McCarthy told CNBC.

“If I am removed from speaker because I kept the troops … able to be paid and the border agents able to be paid, that's a fight worth fighting for.”

He delivered a blunter message on X, formerly Twitter, late on Monday, saying: “Bring it on.”

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

Mike McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tweeted support for Mr McCarthy ahead of the expected Tuesday vote.

He said Mr McCarthy “fights everyday to protect US national security from the Biden [administration's] weak policies, to support our troops, and to ensure the US will win the great power competition against China”.

“I'm proud to call him a friend support him as our Speaker,” Mr McCaul said.

Joe Wilson, who heads the Middle East House Foreign Affairs subcommittee, was also among the Republicans who signalled support for the Speaker on Monday night.

“I am grateful for the service of Speaker McCarthy and appreciate his accomplishments, which among others, so far include … establishing the bipartisan committee to strengthen America against the threats of the Chinese Communist Party, [and] passing the Secure the Border Act to address the chaos at the border,” Mr Wilson tweeted after Mr Gaetz introduced the resolution to vacate.

I am grateful for the service of @SpeakerMcCarthy and appreciate his accomplishments, which, among others, so far include: defunding the Biden army of 87,000 new IRS agents, eliminating the military vaccine mandate, establishing the bipartisan committee to strengthen America… — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) October 3, 2023

Mr Gaetz has been a figurehead of anti-McCarthy sentiment since the start of his tenure as Speaker.

At the start of this year's congressional session, the Speaker only narrowly solidified support after 15 ballots, the most since the American Civil War.

To gain that majority, Mr McCarthy eventually ceded to most of the procedural and policy demands of the Freedom Caucus, which is closely affiliated with former president Donald Trump.

Freedom Caucus members generally hail from “safe red” – or solidly Republican – states, giving them the political space to vote against large bipartisan deals. Almost all of the returning members voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, even after the deadly pro-Trump January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Analysis from the Washington-based Brookings Institution argued that Mr McCarthy's concessions to this group has, and will continue, to make his speakership harder.

“Needing their votes to become Speaker, McCarthy does not appear to have demanded anything from the Freedom Caucus in return for sharing the procedural reins,” Brookings wrote in January.

“Freedom Caucus members have typically lobbed bombs from the sidelines and voted against Republicans when their amendments failed.”