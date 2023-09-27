Single visa systems for GCC countries, at least 100 killed in Iraq fire - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

GCC countries are planning a single visa system to simplify travel in the region and boost tourism across the Gulf, the UAE’s Minister of Economy said on Tuesday.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al Hamdaniyah, according to state media and health officials.

Syria on Tuesday reaffirmed its right to completely regain control of the occupied Golan Heights.

About 5.73 million employees in the UAE have subscribed to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme since it went into effect on January 1, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.