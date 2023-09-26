Iraq wedding party fire kills at least 100 people

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al Hamdaniyah, according to state media and health officials.

Health authorities in Nineveh province “have counted 100 dead and more than 150 injured in the fire at a marriage hall in Al Hamdaniyah”, the official Iraqi press agency INA reported.

It said it was quoting a “preliminary” tally confirmed to AFP by a representative for the country's Health Ministry.

The fire ripped through the events hall after fireworks were lit during the celebration, local civil defence said, according to state media.

Video from a Reuters correspondent at the site showed firefighters clambering over the charred wreckage of the building in search of survivors.

Preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, contributing to its rapid collapse, state media said.

Ambulances and medical crews were sent to the site by federal Iraqi authorities and those in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to official statements.

Unconfirmed reports on social media said the bride and groom were among those killed.