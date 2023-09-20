UN General Assembly, Cop28 President-designate at New York Stock Exchange - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The first day of the general debate at the 78th gathering of the UN General Assembly saw a lot of leaders make headlines.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, was welcomed to the New York Stock Exchange to ring the market's opening bell.

India rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that New Delhi played a role in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

YouTube has suspended adverts on Russell Brand’s account “following serious allegations against the creator”. The move means the channel, which has 6.6 million subscribers, will no longer be able to make money from advertising on the platform.