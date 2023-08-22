Dubai sets water recycling targets for 2030, UAE introduces amnesty for drivers - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Dubai's municipality has set a target of recycling 100% of the emirate's wastewater by 2030 as part of a long-term sustainability strategy.

The UAE is preparing for the new school year with a new amnesty system for drivers.

Passengers travelling to and from Beirut's international airport have expressed concerns about safety issues.

The countdown for Cop28 is on, with 100 days to go until the annual climate summit.