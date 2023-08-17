Clashes in Tripoli kill 55, Mena region extreme water scarcity - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, clashes in Libya's capital Tripoli that have left 55 dead and 146 injured have nearly overwhelmed hospitals.

The Middle East and North Africa region has topped global rankings of water-stressed regions, and every Mena country will suffer extreme water scarcity by 2050, according to new research.

Robert Malley, Washington's suspended special envoy to Iran, has joined Princeton University as a visiting lecturer, as questions swirl about the State Department placing him on leave.

Dubai has been ranked the best city in the world for remote workers because of the quality of life it offers and prime rents.