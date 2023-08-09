Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut, Imran Khan challenges conviction - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day that came into effect in July to September.

Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan has challenged his conviction on corruption charges, according to his lawyer.

Oman will restructure its national airline in a “comprehensive programme” over the span of three to four years, with the aim of stemming the company's losses and reducing debt.

Iman Pahlavi, the granddaughter of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, is engaged to be married.