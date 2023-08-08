Iman Pahlavi, the granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran, is engaged

Iman Pahlavi, the granddaughter of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, is engaged to be married.

Iman's mother, Yasmine Pahlavi, shared the news on Instagram on Monday, along with pictures from the beachside engagement. Iman and her fiance Bradley Sherman have been dating for three years, Yasmine said.

“Our sweet Iman got engaged this weekend. We’ve watched their relationship blossom and are so happy that they have made a commitment to share their lives together,” she shared.

The photos also showed the Pahlavi family, including Iman's father Reza Pahlavi, mum Yasmine, older sister Noor and younger sister Farah.

Reza Pahlavi is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was the Shah or King of the Imperial State of Iran from 1941, until he was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Reza Pahlavi, who was the Crown Prince of Iran and heir apparent to the throne, is a trained pilot and attended university in the US, where he has lived in exile as an opposition figure. He married Yasmine, a lawyer, in 1986.

Iman Pahlavi with her father Reza Pahlavi, the former Crown Prince of Iran. Photo: @yasmine.pahlavi / Instagram

The Pahlavi family continue to be vocal supporters of the democracy movement in Iran.

Iman, who is the first of the Pahlavi sisters to get engaged, works in finance, while her fiance Sherman is a brand manager for an e-commerce start-up, according to Vanity Fair Spain. The couple live in New York City, where they are active members of the social scene.

While Iman's social media account is set to private, older sister Noor has a public profile, where she shares pictures of her glamorous life as well as advocates for human rights in Iran.

“[Bradley Sherman] was already family, but this weekend he made it official. So happy for you both! Love you!” Noor posted on Instagram.

Younger sister Farah also shared pictures from the happy occasion, captioning them: “Big sister is getting married. Love you!!!!!”