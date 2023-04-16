Iran Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to visit Israel for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Former Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi will make a trip to Israel to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, he announced on Sunday, marking a major visit amid tense Iranian-Israeli relations.

His statement described the exiled leader as “the most prominent Iranian to visit Israel in history,” where he will hold meetings with officials and leaders about politics, the Iranian diaspora and water and agricultural technology.

“I want the people of Israel to know that the Islamic Republic does not represent the Iranian people,” he said in a Twitter post announcing his trip.

“The ancient bond between our people can be rekindled for the benefit of both nations. I’m going to Israel to play my role in building toward that brighter future.”

I am traveling to Israel to deliver a message of friendship from the Iranian people, engage Israeli water experts on ways to address the regime’s abuse of Iran’s natural resources and pay respects to the victims of the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah.



There have been concerns of rising tensions between the two countries over the last several months, with concern of war by Israel. Meanwhile, Iran has continued its uranium enrichment efforts after failed nuclear deal discussions.

Mr Pahlavi is expected to be in Israel for Yom HaShoah, this Monday, and is planning to attend the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem.

HIs statement says he's being hosted by Israeli Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel, who will accompany him to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

She tweeted, "looking forward hosting you in Israel dear @pahlavireza and starting to build bridges between our nations" ahead of his visit.

Mr Pahlavi, the son of former shah of Iran, is currently exiled as an opposition figure.

He was the last crown prince, and last heir for the throne, when the 1979 Iranian Revolution occurred.

Mr Pahlavi has continuously publicly called for welcoming a pluralist and parliamentary democracy government in Iran.

He also spread messages of unity during the anti-government protests that swept the country earlier this year.

The ousted shah “will deliver remarks outlining his vision for an Iranian democracy that celebrates freedoms of speech and religion, safeguards human rights, protects its natural resources, and invests its treasure in Iranian people rather than foreign terrorist groups,” his statement said.

His trip will also focus on meeting with Israeli experts on water technology, where Mr Pahlavi hopes to learn from their work and experience to help address Iran's ongoing water crisis.