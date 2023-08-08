Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa support Jordanian basketball team in matching T-shirts

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his new wife Princess Rajwa were spotted cheering on the Jordanian basketball team on Monday.

The royals wore matching black T-shirts bearing a stylised logo of the Jordanian Falcons as the team beat Mexico in the King Abdullah Cup, also known as the King's Cup, in Amman. The tournament is being held ahead of the Fiba World Cup, in which Jordan will compete for the third time.

After the game, Prince Hussein took to the court to congratulate the players, shaking hands with them and taking a group photo, as seen in a series of posts shared by a fan page on Instagram.

The post also shared clips of the newlyweds cheering for the team. The Falcons will leave Jordan soon as they ramp up preparations ahead of the World Cup.

The royal couple tied the knot in a glittering ceremony at Zahran Palace in June, which was attended by Arab and western royalty.

The 140-person guest list included Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; US first lady Jill Biden; Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales; and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani.

The couple have since appeared together at official functions and family events. Last week, they attended the wedding of Talal Al Saleh, son of Jordan's Princess Alia bint Al Hussein.

Last month, Princess Rajwa, who is originally from Saudi Arabia, was spotted at the Sun Valley Conference in the US with her husband and his parents, King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania.

The Jordanian royal family at the Sun Valley Conference. @QueenRania / Instagram

Princess Rajwa is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in the kingdom before moving to the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.