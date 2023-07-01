Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share Eid messages

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa have shared their first Eid messages as a married couple.

In an Instagram post, the newlyweds, who celebrated their royal nuptials last month, are smiling and looking relaxed as Princess Rajwa takes a selfie.

Prince Hussein captioned the post: “On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families!”

The pair married in a glittering ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman that was attended by Arab and western royalty.

The 140-person guest list included Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, US first lady Jill Biden, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim.

Princess Rajwa wore a custom Elie Saab white gown featuring a flower print on its full skirt and a wrap effect on the bodice, pairing it with white flats and a sparkling tiara. She later changed into a white, cap-sleeve ballgown by Dolce & Gabbana for the reception. She was declared a Jordanian princess by the royal court following the wedding.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are married

Princess Rajwa is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif. She was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US for higher education, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

The couple announced their engagement last August, when their families gathered at the Al Saif family home in Riyadh.