Saudi Arabia expands eVisa programme, US sailors and marines arrive in Gulf - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi Arabia is expanding its visitor eVisa programme to travellers from eight more countries, taking the total up to 57, with South Africa becoming the first African country to qualify for the scheme.

More than 3,000 American sailors and marines are arriving in the Middle East as Washington beefs up its presence in the Arabian Gulf amid rising tensions with Iran.

The Moroccan women's national football team, the Atlas Lionesses, are now in the knockout stage of the Fifa World Cup, where they will face fifth-ranked France in Adelaide.

Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar listed its first green bond on the London Stock Exchange on Monday to fund its new clean energy projects.