Saudi Arabia extends eVisa to travellers from eight countries, including South Africa

Saudi Arabia is expanding its visitor eVisa programme to travellers from eight additional countries, making the service open to visitors from 57 countries in total.

Tourists from the Maldives, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan can now apply to travel to Saudi Arabia online. South African travellers can also use the eVisa service – making the country the first from the continent to be added to the list.

The multiple-entry eVisa allows visits of up to 90 days in the kingdom, and lasts for one year. It costs 535 Saudi riyals ($142) and includes medical insurance.

South Africa is the first African nation to be approved for eVisas for visits to Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi Tourism Authority

Applicants can use the visa for tourism and holidays, to perform Umrah or attend conferences and events, or for visits to see friends and family residing in the kingdom.

EVisas are simpler to obtain than traditional visas with less paperwork and no in-person interviews, but travellers applying must be over 18 years old and have at least six months' validity left on their passports.

Children under the age of 18 can enter Saudi Arabia when travelling with a parent, grandparent or adult sibling with an approved eVisa.

New visa rules attracting international visitors

AlUla is the subject of a newly released travel book from luxury publisher Assouline. Photo: Saudi Tourism Authority

Having launched its eVisa programme in 2019, Saudi Arabia has seen a boost in the number of international visitors travelling to the country.

In 2022, it recorded more than 93.5 million foreign and domestic visits, up 93 per cent compared to the previous year when international travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place.

The eVisa service is now open to visitors from 57 countries, including the US, Canada, China, Japan, Australia and several destination across Europe. UAE residents can also apply for the service, while GCC nationals do not need a visa to visit Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, new rules were introduced for travellers from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, who are now also eligible for a single-entry eVisa when visiting the kingdom. This allows visits of up to six months and is valid for tourism purposes, as well as business, studying and medical visits.

Travellers from other destinations who have a valid UK, US or EU Schengen visa, which has been used at least once, are also able to apply for an eVisa to visit Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's evolving tourism industry

Saudi Arabia is busy scaling up its tourism industry.

In March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a second national airline for the kingdom. Riyadh Air will operate commercially by 2025, with plans to fly to 100 destinations around the globe by 2030.

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination has 38 overwater villas. Photo: Red Sea Global

The kingdom's new coastal destination The Red Sea development is on track to open its first hotels and international airport later this year – six years after it was first announced.

Diriyah Gate in Riyadh, is a rich historical site that will be one of the world's most luxurious hospitality destinations – with new hotels opening in the region from brands including Fauchon, Orient Express and Edition.

Bujairi Terrace, the first part of the giga-project to open, is already home to several world-famous restaurants and is quickly becoming a go-to dining destination.

AlUla – the kingdom's ancient oasis city – is the subject of a newly released travel book from luxury publisher Assouline, which showcases the destination's Unesco sites and Nabataean treasures.

Futuristic Neom will house The Line, a 170km linear smart city powered entirely by clean energy; mountain-based Trojena, the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC; and luxury yachting destination Sindalah Island.

“Sindalah will be the first physical showcase of Neom – as our vision becomes a reality,” Abdullah Aldakhil, public relations and corporate communications director at Saudi Tourism, tells The National.