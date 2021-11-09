Bujairi Terrace: new dining destination in Saudi Arabia to host world-famous restaurants

An upscale new dining destination is all set to revolutionise the food and beverage scene in Saudi Arabia.

Diriyah Gate Development Authority has unveiled plans for Bujairi Terrace, a stunning 15,000-square-metre project to be located in the historic city of Diriyah, a 20-minute drive from Riyadh city centre.

Scheduled for completion in early 2022, Bujairi Terrace will comprise four branches of Michelin-starred restaurants alongside a range of other outlets – from cafes to fine dining experiences – with a total of 18 brands brought together under one roof.

Among the Michelin-starred restaurants are French-Italian venue Bruno, which is making its first foray into the Middle East; Spanish restaurant Tatel; Long Chim, which recently opened an outpost at Expo 2020 Dubai; and UAE favourite Hakkasan.

Bujairi Terrace will offer al fresco seating options and views of the Unesco World Heritage Site of At-Turaif. Photo: Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Other famous restaurants opening at the space include Parisian cafe Angelina, Brunch & Cake, Sarabeth’s and Flamingo Room by tashas.

It will also be home to Mastro’s first branch outside of the US, and Café de L’Esplanade’s first branch outside of France. Italian restaurant Cova and Bahraini venue Villa Mamas will also feature.

It's not all about the big international names, though, as the venue will also be championing home-grown Saudi brands. These include the casual family restaurant Sum + Things and fine dining destination Takya, which puts a spotlight on traditional yet contemporary food from the kingdom.

Finally, Saudi entrepreneur Deem Albassam will bring her renowned brands to Bujairi Terrace, including Somewhere, an upmarket restaurant serving authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, dessert shop Sugar and stylish coffee shop Grind.

Read more Salt Bae leaves London to open Saudi Arabia restaurant

To reflect Diriyah’s historical significance, the dining area has been designed using the traditional Najdi architectural style, and will feature al fresco seating. It promises uninterrupted views of the Unesco World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, generally regarded as one of the most important historical sites in the kingdom.

Jonathan Timms, president of Diriyah Development Company, believes Bujairi Terrace “is set to become the foremost luxury dining destination" in the kingdom.

"This bustling, exciting gathering place will set the new standard in visitor experience in Saudi Arabia."